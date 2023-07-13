"Man is genuinely scared of acknowledging Roman Reigns" - The Rock's latest Twitter spat with 33-year-old WWE Superstar leaves fans raging

WWE fans were left raging on Twitter after The Rock's latest spat on the platform with 33-year-old superstar Grayson Waller.

Waller is known for his Grayson Waller Effect show on WWE television. He recently made his in-ring debut against Edge in a losing effort. Waller took to Twitter and posted a video in which he took a shot at The Rock, making fun of his Maddison Square Garden debut outfit.

The Rock replied to Waller, agreeing that his outfit was cringe, and credited Triple H for his outfit's idea.

"Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe. Here’s what’s more cringe - the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea."

A fan took a screenshot of Rock's response and posted it on the platform. Fans were left raging and started commenting on the post, wondering why The People's Champ isn't acknowledging Roman Reigns.

One fan wrote that Rock is genuinely scared of acknowledging Roman Reigns.

Another fan wrote that Rock's comeback would be against Waller because he's afraid of the Tribal Chief.

Joshua Roberts @JoshuaRoberts9 @WrestleOps Rock's comeback about to be against Grayson Waller as he continues to be afraid of his Tribal Chief. @WrestleOps Rock's comeback about to be against Grayson Waller as he continues to be afraid of his Tribal Chief.

One fan wrote that he acknowledged Waller before Roman Reigns.

While one fan wants him to acknowledge LA Knight.

Master Mash @_MasterMash @WrestleOps NA NAH! He’s acknowledging the wrong guy. The guy that he should be acknowledging is LA KNIGHT! YEAH! @WrestleOps NA NAH! He’s acknowledging the wrong guy. The guy that he should be acknowledging is LA KNIGHT! YEAH!

One fan asked Triple H to book The Rock vs Waller at WrestleMania.

Andres 🇲🇽 @MdgAndres10 @WrestleOps Dwayne vs Waller at Mania 40 .. Book It Trips @WrestleOps Dwayne vs Waller at Mania 40 .. Book It Trips

Another fan wrote that Dwayne's cousins are in a feud with each other, referring to The Bloodline, and he is worried about Grayson Waller.

✨AJ✨ @Mul13erry @WrestleOps his cousins are in a full blown war and he worried about grayson waller @WrestleOps his cousins are in a full blown war and he worried about grayson waller😭

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes needs to pin Brock Lesnar before beating Roman Reigns, believes Bully Ray

Cody Rhodes has his eyes set on the WWE Universal Championship. As the man himself has said that it is the only way to finish his story. The American Nightmare is currently in a heated feud with Brock Lesnar, and Bully Ray believes Rhodes should pin Lesnar before going up against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Bully Ray recently mentioned it on Busted Open Radio and said that in future promos, if Roman Reigns asks Cody Rhodes about what makes the latter think he can beat The Tribal Chief, Rhodes would have a great response that he has pinned The Beast too.

"I think we need to see Cody Rhodes pin Brock Lesnar or submit Brock Lesnar," Bully said. "Because if Cody Rhodes is going to go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes is going to have to pin Roman Reigns or submit Roman Reigns. And what better foundation to stand on for those future promos when Roman says to Cody Rhodes, 'What makes you think you can beat me? What makes you think you can beat 'The Tribal Chief?' Cody turns around and says, 'I'm the guy that pinned 'The Beast.''"

Eleanor @Its_Eleanor



HELL YEAH!



Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps



@CodyRhodes



“I wanna be…I WILL BE, NEXT IN LINE”HELL YEAH!Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps “I wanna be…I WILL BE, NEXT IN LINE” HELL YEAH! Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II…WrestleMania 40 perhaps 👀@CodyRhodes https://t.co/LIJmrALeEi

Fans believe Cody Rhodes can dethrone Roman Reigns and become the WWE Universal Champion. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare will be able to do that or not.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

