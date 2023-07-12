"To see Brock tap is a big, big deal" - Legend believes 38-year-old WWE Superstar must make Brock Lesnar submit before dethroning Roman Reigns

A wrestling legend pointed out that a current top WWE Superstar must make Brock Lesnar tap out before he can dethrone Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes has been in a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar since WrestleMania. The two men have faced each other twice, with Cody winning one match and Brock winning their second encounter.

However, Cody isn't satisfied with the results of his second match and challenged the Beast to a match at SummerSlam. As their rivalry intensifies, several fans and pundits have weighed in on the feud.

Bully Ray also mentioned it on his Busted Open Radio, saying Cody Rhodes needs to make Lesnar submit before he can beat Roman Reigns.

"I think we need to see Cody Rhodes pin Brock Lesnar or submit Brock Lesnar," Bully said. "Because if Cody Rhodes is going to go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Cody Rhodes is going to have to pin Roman Reigns or submit Roman Reigns. And what better foundation to stand on for those future promos when Roman says to Cody Rhodes, 'What makes you think you can beat me? What makes you think you can beat 'The Tribal Chief?' Cody turns around and says, 'I'm the guy that pinned 'The Beast.''"

When asked whether Cody should pin or submit Lesnar, Bully said he would prefer to see the latter tap out.

"I like the tapping," Bully said. "To see Brock tap is a big, big deal." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Watch the way he sells Cody Rhodes cutter .... Smooth af Brock Lesnar returns to #WWERaw and....Watch the way he sells Cody Rhodes cutter.... Smooth af Brock Lesnar returns to #WWERaw and....Watch the way he sells Cody Rhodes cutter 😂.... Smooth af https://t.co/lAQ6D7FbMB

Brock Lesnar is set to make an appearance on RAW next week

Cody Rhodes recently issued a challenge to Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam. However, the Beast hasn't responded to the American Nightmare's challenge.

Lesnar will return to RAW next week, answering Cody's challenge for a rubber match.

It will be interesting to see if Lesnar accepts Cody's challenge when he returns next week.

Do you think Lesnar will accept Cody Rhodes' challenge next week? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes