Brock Lesnar set to appear on WWE RAW next week to address 38-year-old star's challenge

The WWE Universe did not witnessed former multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar on tonight's RAW. However, last week's return of The Beast Incarnate saw him retreat from the ring after Rhodes hit him with a Cody Cutter.

On the latest episode of the red brand, The American Nightmare delivered a special message to Lesnar ahead of the road to SummerSlam 2023. The 38-year-old mentioned that Lesnar will be present at next week's Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes also hoped to end one chapter upon his WWE return that Lesnar started for no apparent reason. The two men started a feud after WrestleMania 39 when Rhodes and Lesnar were scheduled to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on RAW.

But the match never took place as The Beast turned his back on Cody Rhodes, leading to the first clash at Backlash and the second at Night of Champions this year.

As of now, Rhodes and the former WWE Champion have one-one score, and if Brock Lesnar accepts the rubber match challenge, it would be a tiebreaker bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Only time will tell if the former UFC Champion accepts Cody's challenge for him to be next in line and finish his story.

