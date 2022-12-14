"Man should be in jail" - WWE fans furious over Vince McMahon reportedly planning his return

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly planning his return to the company, and fans are not happy.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon believes that he received "bad advice" from those around him, leading to him stepping down from his position in WWE. He allegedly now believes that the fiasco would have just blown over if he had remained in the position. Thus, Mr. McMahon seemingly intends to return to WWE.

Rumors about Vince McMahon planning a potential return didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. Fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment. The general consensus was that the 77-year-old industry veteran needs to stay away from the company.

Here's how Twitter exploded after the reports were made public:

The report by the Wall Street Journal details two cases of sexual assault against Vince McMahon. Former referee Rita Chatterton -- who publicly accused Vince of raping her in a limousine three years ago -- demanded $11.75 million in damages.

Details of a previously unknown case also came to light via an email sent to Vince McMahon's attorney, Jerry McDevitt, in November. A former spa manager's lawyer accused Vince of sexually assaulting their client in 2011.

He was forced to retire after being subjected to an internal board investigation over sexual abuse allegations. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that he had paid over $12 million in settlements to past victims.

Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's potential WWE return

Backstage reports have also emerged, suggesting that those in the company share the same sentiment as fans. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, higher-ups are happy with the current direction under Triple H and don't want anything to do with their previous boss' comeback.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. Rebecca Ballhaus @rebeccaballhaus twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… Vince McMahon has also told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, saying he got bad advice from people close to him to step down and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed. wsj.com/articles/wwes-… twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction.I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. twitter.com/rebeccaballhau… Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction.I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return. twitter.com/rebeccaballhau…

The report further asserts that no individual is "itching" to see Vince McMahon back in his previous role. As of this writing, no further details have been revealed.

