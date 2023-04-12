"Man stop already" - Fans don't want top WWE heel to dethrone Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe isn't thrilled over the possibility of Jey Uso being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Reigns is quickly approaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He also holds the WWE Championship and recently defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain his titles.
At this point, fans aren't sure as to who would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Just Talk Wrestling's official Twitter handle shared a tweet presenting a scenario where Jey Uso would be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Universal title off Reigns.
In their replies to the tweet, most fans weren't happy with the idea. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:
Roman Reigns' first feud as a heel was against Jey Uso
At SummerSlam 2020, Reigns made his long-anticipated return after five months and turned heel. He went on to win the Universal Title by defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020.
Upon winning the belt, he kicked off a feud with Jey Uso. Reigns defeated him at two consecutive WWE events, with the second contest being a Hell in a Cell encounter. Following the loss, Jey was forced to bow down to Reigns and address him as his Tribal Chief.
Since then, Roman Reigns has defeated some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge. There's no telling how long Reigns will hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and who will be the one to finally put him down.
Jey and Jimmy Uso lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if WWE will rerun his feud with Reigns somewhere down the line.
What do you think? Does Jey have enough star power to dethrone Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.
