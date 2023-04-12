"Man stop already" - Fans don't want top WWE heel to dethrone Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe isn't thrilled over the possibility of Jey Uso being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Reigns is quickly approaching 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He also holds the WWE Championship and recently defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain his titles.

At this point, fans aren't sure as to who would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Just Talk Wrestling's official Twitter handle shared a tweet presenting a scenario where Jey Uso would be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Universal title off Reigns.

In their replies to the tweet, most fans weren't happy with the idea. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Best of ❼ ᴴᴰ @HeronoVillain @JustTalkWrestle Man stop already. He not beating Roman for no titles. Cody is already champ he just has to wait for Roman to reach 1000+ to make it official @JustTalkWrestle Man stop already. He not beating Roman for no titles. Cody is already champ he just has to wait for Roman to reach 1000+ to make it official

𝐀.𝐀. @Azrael_XXII @JustTalkWrestle Roman and Jey's story doesn't need the titles. I don't know why people can't understand that. @JustTalkWrestle Roman and Jey's story doesn't need the titles. I don't know why people can't understand that.

мycaн J @IAmMycahJ @JustTalkWrestle As much as I like Jey Uso, I just don’t see him as a main eventer in the long run. @JustTalkWrestle As much as I like Jey Uso, I just don’t see him as a main eventer in the long run.

Mike Ong @JanMichael1980 @JustTalkWrestle Give it to Cody. Stop with the nepotism of the Anoa'i family. @JustTalkWrestle Give it to Cody. Stop with the nepotism of the Anoa'i family.

SwaydayWrestling @SwaydayWrestlin @JustTalkWrestle Won’t happen. but he’ll likely be apart of the down fall/dethroning process. We already know who the next face of the company is @JustTalkWrestle Won’t happen. but he’ll likely be apart of the down fall/dethroning process. We already know who the next face of the company is

NoSympathy @ChaseCh98882582 @JustTalkWrestle No, sorry, but no, no disrespect to Jey, he’s amazing on the mic and in the ring but, I can’t see him dethrone Roman… @JustTalkWrestle No, sorry, but no, no disrespect to Jey, he’s amazing on the mic and in the ring but, I can’t see him dethrone Roman…

The CodyCoaster @VoidedTidez @JustTalkWrestle Hell no, it would be an amazing storyline but the title reign would be awful. @JustTalkWrestle Hell no, it would be an amazing storyline but the title reign would be awful.

Drake @DrakeDB7 @JustTalkWrestle If they were going to do it, then should have done it 2 years ago 🤷‍♂️ Now it's Cody's time otherwise I don't really care. @JustTalkWrestle If they were going to do it, then should have done it 2 years ago 🤷‍♂️ Now it's Cody's time otherwise I don't really care.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JustTalkWrestle People really need to stop this fantasy of that happening because it’s not happening. Jey at summerSlam will be the reason Roman loses to Cody. @JustTalkWrestle People really need to stop this fantasy of that happening because it’s not happening. Jey at summerSlam will be the reason Roman loses to Cody.

KWETribute @KWETribute @JustTalkWrestle It would be anticlimactic. Jey is primarily a tag wrestler. To have him beat Roman wouldn't have the same impact as when Cody should've won at Wrestlemania. @JustTalkWrestle It would be anticlimactic. Jey is primarily a tag wrestler. To have him beat Roman wouldn't have the same impact as when Cody should've won at Wrestlemania.

Roman Reigns' first feud as a heel was against Jey Uso

At SummerSlam 2020, Reigns made his long-anticipated return after five months and turned heel. He went on to win the Universal Title by defeating The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback 2020.

Upon winning the belt, he kicked off a feud with Jey Uso. Reigns defeated him at two consecutive WWE events, with the second contest being a Hell in a Cell encounter. Following the loss, Jey was forced to bow down to Reigns and address him as his Tribal Chief.

Since then, Roman Reigns has defeated some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge. There's no telling how long Reigns will hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and who will be the one to finally put him down.

Jey and Jimmy Uso lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if WWE will rerun his feud with Reigns somewhere down the line.

What do you think? Does Jey have enough star power to dethrone Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

