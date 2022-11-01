WWE legend Road Dogg praised Seth Rollins and Austin Theory for their match tonight.

United States Champion Seth Rollins battled Money in the Bank 2022 winner Austin Theory tonight in a singles match. It was a very competitive matchup that was given a reasonable amount of time on the show. The Visionary eventually picked up the victory via pinfall after hitting a Stomp.

Road Dogg took to Twitter during RAW and praised Seth Rollins and Austin Theory for their match tonight. He noted that the two have great chemistry and referred to the match as a painful dance.

"Man….. these two have some chemistry @_Theory1 and @WWERollins what a beautiful yet painful dance #WWERaw @youdidntknowpod #OUDK," tweeted Road Dogg.

Elias has warned Seth Rollins after a recent episode of WWE RAW

United States Champion Seth Rollins hasn't made any new friends on RAW. The Visionary defended the United States Championship against Matt Riddle in the main event of RAW a couple of weeks ago, and Elias was ringside for the match.

Rollins retained after hitting a Stomp on Riddle for the pinfall victory. After the match, Seth attacked Elias, but Mustafa Ali chased him through the crowd as the show went off the air.

Elias then warned Seth Rollins while speaking with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk.

"Riddle came out, he interrupted. I mean, he's a good kid and his heart was in the right place, but wrong time," said Elias. "And then Seth, the whole thing. I wanted this to be a night that myself and the WWE Universe would never forget. But unfortunately for Seth, I'm not going to forget what he did to me tonight." [00:18 - 00:39]

Meanwhile, Austin Theory continues to prove that he's phenomenal in the ring. It will be interesting to see when he cashes in on his MITB briefcase.

