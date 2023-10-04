"Management is wrong," "Wasting talent at home" - WWE Universe wants popular star to return Monday Night RAW

WWE RAW is home to several superstars from the past and present over the past few years. Last year, previously released talent returned to the promotion under the new regime. Recently, fans have demanded that the company bring Candice LeRae back to weekly television.

Last year, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano left the developmental brand and joined Monday Night RAW under Triple H's new regime and leadership. The Poison Pixie is often regarded as one of the best female talent in the company due to her previous work on NXT.

Lately, the women's division of the Red brand has been suffering over the past few months without any credible challengers and big names in the division. Recently, fans demanded that the promotion bring Candice LeRae back on weekly television while wishing her a happy birthday.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Last month, Candice LeRae went head-to-head against the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, she was jobbed out to the champion in less than ninety seconds. It will be interesting to see if the management decides to bring The Poison Pixie back on the red brand.

What was Candice LeRae doing in WWE after making her main roster debut?

In 2017, Candice LeRae joined WWE and started working on the developmental brand. After years of working in NXT and capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, LeRae made her move to the main roster after the arrival of Triple H's new regime.

Candice LeRae joined WWE RAW and worked in the women's division for a while. She had a small storyline with Nikki Cross on the main roster for a while, which eventually went nowhere. She also feuded with Damage CTRL on the red brand in a losing effort.

Unfortunately, her appearances on the brand reduced as she started working more on Main Event instead of WWE RAW. After Indi Hartwell got drafted to the brand, the two worked in the women's tag team division for a while but failed to become the new number-one contenders for the title.

Candice LeRae has picked up wins over the likes of Bayley, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, and more on the main roster. Unfortunately, she hasn't been used to the fullest on WWE's main roster over the past few months, and she's already missed over a month of television appearances.

