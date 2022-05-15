"Manager, Maybe?" Paige teases making her WWE return to align with current champion

Paige hasn't been seen on WWE TV in more than two years but could be teasing a return to work as the manager of Ronda Rousey.

Paige tweeted out the tease on her official page yesterday after Rousey was hit by a wave of negative attention following her recent promo botches. Paige has worked as the General Manager of SmackDown and the manager of the Kabuki Warriors since her retirement and has proven that she has what it takes to take Rousey to the next level.

WWE Tweeted out to ask who their fanbase would like to see challenge Ronda Rousey after she overcame the challenge of Raquel Rodriguez this week on SmackDown. Paige responded with the question of "Manager, maybe" which could be interpreted as the British star wanting to align herself with Rousey.

This isn't the first time Paige has pitched being Rousey's manager in WWE

Paige has been active on social media throughout her hiatus and has taken to Twitter before to tease being Rousey's manager.

Back in March, the former Divas Champion Tweeted in response to a fan who asked about her return to help Rousey. In the build-up to her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, Rousey's promos were spotlighted and fans called for the former UFC Champion to be handed a manager.

Currently, the main managers in the company are MVP and Paul Heyman, who has led several stars to success in recent years. Paige's on-screen presence would be beneficial for both Ronda Rousey and WWE if the company could make this a reality.

Should Paige return as Ronda Rousey's manager? Have your say in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali