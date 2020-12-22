Mandy Rose admits real-life doubts over Dana Brooke tag team

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have worked together as tag team partners on WWE RAW in recent months. Although the two women are friends in real life, Rose has admitted that she questioned whether she had done something wrong when the storyline began.

Before becoming allies in September 2020, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke had very different roles on WWE television. Rose had worked with Otis and her former tag team partner, Sonya Deville, for several months, while Brooke often struggled to have any meaningful stories.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Mandy Rose implied that she wanted to be a singles Superstar after splitting from Sonya Deville. The Fire & Desire duo separated in March 2020 after Deville betrayed her best friend.

"I was a little bit, like, not discouraged to be in another tag team, but I was, like, worried, like, is everything okay? Did I not have a good match, or did something happen?" Mandy Rose said.

"We all know the plans change, you know, day by day. So, I was just... I wasn't getting answers. I wanted clarity of, like, what's going on. So, when they finally told us we were going to be in a tag team, I went, 'Okay, good.' It's something, you know?" [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Mandy Rose added that she had just picked up one of the biggest victories of her career against Sonya Deville at SummerSlam. Due to that, she expected to build on that momentum as a singles Superstar instead of forming a new tag team.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke as tag team partners

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke immediately made an impression on WWE RAW by defeating Lana and Natalya on their debut as a team. They have since picked up wins over Superstars including Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega.

