NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose announces new member of Toxic Attraction

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose announced via Twitter that WWE host McKenzie Mitchell is now an honorary member of her stable Toxic Attraction.

Since she arrived in NXT back in July 2021, Rose's career has reached new heights, with her capturing the NXT Women's title, as well as forming the dominant stable with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne known as Toxic Attraction.

Now, the current NXT 2.0 backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell has been invited by Mandy Rose to be a member of Toxic Attraction after a fan suggested the idea on Twitter.

With strong backing from WWE management and support from Dolin & Jayne, the sky is the limit for Rose and her current run in NXT 2.0.

Mandy Rose on NXT 2.0 and Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose has changed the trajectory of her WWE career since arriving in NXT 2.0.

In October 2021, the NXT Women's Champion appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she spoke about seizing her opportunity in NXT:

"I've been making waves since I’ve been in NXT. I think, sometimes, you never know what the reason may be or why you’re there. At the end of the day, I was given this opportunity to go to NXT. I don’t really know why; it doesn’t really matter. I know that I was going to show up and show out, and that’s what I did." (H/T - EWrestling)

Rose also praised her Toxic Attraction teammates, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne:

"I think Toxic Attraction is ready to take over. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne are incredible athletes. I’m super excited for them. I think, also, while helping them grow in NXT and develop their characters, I didn’t think in the beginning, it would help me grow as much as well. So, that’s a big take-home I have." (H/T - EWrestling)

There's no doubt Mandy Rose improved her mic and in-ring skills since debuting in NXT 2.0. Currently, Toxic Attraction holds all the gold in NXT 2.0 Women's division.

