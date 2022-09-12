Mandy Rose approaching massive milestone as WWE NXT Women's Champion

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is on the cusp of achieving another milestone in WWE. She could soon take over Charlotte Flair on the list of longest reigning women's champions on the developmental brand.

Rose captured the title from current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Gonzalez (now Raquel Rodriguez) at Halloween Havoc last year. The Toxic Attraction leader has since gone on a dominant title run. She recently combined the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles after defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide.

Rose's title reign has now lasted 319-plus days, making her the fourth longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time. Her reign is now only two days behind Charlotte Flair's tally. Flair held the NXT Women's Championship twice for a combined 321 days. The Toxic Attraction leader could soon become the third longest reigning NXT Women's Champion in history.

While Rose is just a few days away from passing The Queen, she is still far behind Asuka and Shayna Baszler's combined tallies. The Empress of Tomorrow was NXT Women's Champion for 522 days and The Queen of Spades held the title for 548 days.

Mandy Rose recently reacted to praise from WWE star Dolph Ziggler

Rose, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler were involved in a love triangle storyline that culminated at WrestleMania 36.

The Showoff was recently a guest on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and praised Mandy Rose for her efforts in NXT. The 42-year-old noted that he worked with Rose in the past while she was still trying to figure out her character but was blown away by her in NXT. Ziggler praised Mandy Rose and the Toxic Attraction faction for their confidence during their promos.

The NXT Women's Champion reacted on Twitter and said that it is good to know that she is still Ziggler's favorite.

Mandy Rose seems to be on the run of her life with the NXT Women's Title. However, her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are slowly transitioning to the main roster. With the possibility of them leaving the developmental brand and Rose's side soon, she may have to fight all her battles alone.

It will be interesting to see how the champion will cope with the potential loss of her group members and who will challenge her next for the title.

Do you think Mandy Rose should hold the WWE NXT Women's Championship longer than Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments section below.

