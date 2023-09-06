Mandy Rose, Bayley, and others react as female WWE star buys her first house

Mandy Rose, Bayley, and others have reacted to a WWE Superstar buying her first house.

Indi Hartwell is among the most popular young stars on the WWE roster today. She has been a WWE mainstay for about four years now.

The 27-year-old recently bought her first house and was on cloud nine over the massive achievement. She shared the happy news on her official Instagram handle and thanked her realtor in the post.

Her Instagram post received tons of reactions from fellow wrestlers and her fans. Check out some of the most notable comments below:

Indi Hartwell on winning the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women's Title at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year.

She later had a candid chat with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail and opened up about her big win.

“I’ve honestly never experienced anything like it. I didn’t think I’d get emotional, but I did. I had a long journey to get here. I’ve been in NXT coming up four years this year and I was wrestling through the pandemic with no fans, so to have that moment in front of them was very special. The past year has not been the best for Indi Wrestling – me, being Indi Wrestling. So, I know I had a lot of people behind me," she said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Indi further stated that she noticed the support she received from fans on social media. She also said that being alone after The Way went their separate ways was a big step for her, and it was tough for her to get comfortable as a singles act.

Hartwell added that her women's title win made everything she went through worth it.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community congratulates Indi Hartwell on buying her first house!

