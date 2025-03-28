Mandy Rose believes she's been "erased" by WWE after getting released

Mandy Rose recently shared her thoughts on potentially returning to WWE. She said she feels like the company has erased her.

The Golden Goddess was released from her contract on December 14, 2022, a day after she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, who had won the Women's Breakout Tournament. Rose led a heel stable called Toxic Attraction on the brand.

Mandy Rose recently appeared on Busted Open 24/7 and was asked about possibly returning to WWE for a match or two. She said she doesn't know whether the company wants to be associated with her and feels like she's been erased to a certain extent.

"I thought of that, for sure. I don't know, kind of like we mentioned, I don't know. I don't know if they look at me like they would accept me back, in a way. I don't know how they feel. I've never had a conversation, but I just, I don't know. Do they think, I don't know, are they really offended with what happened? I don't know. Maybe they just don't want to be associated with me anymore, in a sense, because I feel like I'm a little bit erased in certain scenarios," she said.

Mandy Rose added:

"NXT did mention me not too long ago. I saw a promo package when they were talking about women in general like evolving and all that, which was cool... That gave me a glimmer of hope of, like, okay, I got a little recognition there, which was cool. I feel like I am a little bit erased from their rolodex of superstars. I don't know; I could be wrong, though."

Mandy Rose recently received backlash for a comment she made on social media

It's well known that The Golden Goddess won the NXT UK Women's Championship during her reign as NXT Women's Champion and unified the titles.

Stephanie Vaquer recently won the NXT Women's Title while she was the Women's North American Champion.

WWE described The Dark Angel as the first woman in NXT history to hold two titles simultaneously. After a fan on X mentioned Mandy Rose holding two titles, she described her lack of recognition as "pathetic."

However, fans reminded Rose that while she did hold two belts, she unified them and never defended two titles in one night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open 24/7 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

