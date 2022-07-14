"Can't stress how happy I am" - WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Liv Morgan's historic win at Money in the Bank

WWE NXT 2.0 star Mandy Rose has praised her real-life friend Liv Morgan for her accomplishments at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

After winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Morgan cashed in the coveted briefcase on the same night. She took advantage of Ronda Rousey after the former SmackDown Women's Champion had an incredibly tough match against Natalya.

Rose, on the other hand, successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez on the most recent episode of NXT 2.0. The NXT Women's Champion appeared on the latest episode of The Bump and expressed her happiness at Liv Morgan's massive win.

"Oh man, I'm so happy for Liv honestly,'' said Rose. "We were in NXT together, you know Liv and I have always been super close and this moment right here is just, it's I mean, talk about emotion, it's everything. Liv is, Liv is so well deserved to be in this position right now that I just, I just am so happy for I mean, we talk all the time and I just can't, can't stress how happy I am for her. She's killing it." (58:05- 58:34)

Check out the latest edition of WWE's The Bump below:

Tamina Snuka was full of appreciation for Liv Morgan following her Money in the Bank win

Tamina Snuka recently expressed her appreciation for Liv Morgan following her historic win at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Much like Mandy Rose, Snuka also expressed her love for Morgan while speaking on the Out of Character podcast.

Tamina mentioned that the current Smackdown Women's Champion has worked hard to be where she is today. She even detailed her emotions after Morgan won the championship belt at Money in the Bank. She said:

"Liv has been through that. Liv has done something that a lot of people dream about...She just did that, and I get a little bit emotional because you have that love for people in that sense and you want them to succeed, and you want them to have that. So when she finally got it, and she won it, yeah I felt that for it. Yeah I was happy. Everybody was happy. She deserved it, and she freaking got it." [H/T Fightful]

Morgan is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy Liv Morgan is SmackDown Women's Champion? Yes No 8 votes so far