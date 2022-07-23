Mandy Rose breaks character and reacts to Vince McMahon's retirement announcement

Mandy Rose sent a message to Vince McMahon after he shockingly took to Twitter to announce his retirement.

Taking to Twitter, the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman confirmed that he would be stepping back from the company. The 76-year-old wrote the following in his tweet, as he thanked the WWE Universe:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful."

In response to McMahon's announcement, the reigning NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to send her best regards to the former.

She sent out the following tweet:

Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon is currently serving as the interim CEO of the company.

Earlier today, it was also noted that her husband and multi-time WWE World Champion, Triple H, will be the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. The post was previously held by John Laurinaitis.

Vince McMahon appeared on WWE programming on multiple occasions after recent allegation reports

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE was investigating the allegations made against Vince McMahon.

It was reported that McMahon paid a total of $3 million as part of an alleged affair he had with a former WWE employee. Since then, he has stepped back from his position as the CEO and Chairman of the company.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

However, Vince did appear on WWE programming on multiple occasions after that, including an appearance on the following episode of SmackDown. The 76-year-old was also a part of John Cena's 20th Anniversary Celebration a few weeks ago on RAW.

In the aftermath of the reported allegations, McMahon commented on the entire situation courtesy of a press release on WWE's corporate website. He said:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

As of now, though, McMahon's retirement announcement on Twitter has definitely sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy.

