Mandy Rose brutally trolls 'bald daddy' Sonya Deville on Twitter

The WWE SmackDown feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville has gained a lot of momentum on the Blue brand. Deville is determined to show the world that Mandy Rose is nothing without her attractive physical appearance.

Mandy Rose, on the other hand, knows that she has a lot more to her than her looks. But that's not the only point of conflict between the former best friends. Sonya Deville previously interfered and tried to jeopardize Mandy Rose's potential relationship with Otis.

Most recently, Sonya Deville once again attacked Mandy Rose backstage, and they are now set to lock horns at SummerSlam. But before that, they were both involved in a mini-war on Twitter.

After chopping off Mandy Rose's hair, Deville said that Rose won't be able to sustain inside the ring when faced with Deville's aggression. Calling Mandy Rose weak-minded, Sonya Deville went on to say,

"That being said, I don't think you have it in you. I think your weak-minded, I think you put a bandaid on those insecurities and I think you're going to break under the pressure, I think my aggression and intensity is going to overwhelm you. I'm gonna win."

That being said I don’t think you hve it in you. I think your weak minded, I think you put a bandaid on those insecurities and I think you’re going to break under the pressure, I think my aggression and intensity is going to overwhelm you. I’m gonna win. — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 15, 2020

Mandy Rose was quick to hit back and Sonya Deville and called her out for her hypocrisy She went on to refer Sonya Deville as a 'bald daddy' and said,

"You keep talking about insecurities, don't u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You're delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy"

"You think you saw a different side of Mandy two weeks ago? Oh hunny you ain't seen nothing yet. Trust me when I tell you I will end you at Summerslam and finally shut your annoying ass once and for all."

You keep talking about insecurities, don’t u think ur the one with all the insecurities? You came after your best friend first bc why? She was getting more attention? You’re delusional. At least ur new nickname will actually make sense now #BaldDaddy 🧑🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/MLa0frwntp — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 15, 2020

Advertisement

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville at SummerSlam

Sonya Deville's cruel attack on Mandy Rose saw her compromise with the latter's hair and forced her to change her look. Deville is adamant on proving that Mandy Rose has no mettle, but Mandy Rose has other plans.

As a result, Mandy Rose challenged Sonya Deville in a 'Hair vs Hair' match as she looks to pose the latter's insecurity at WWE's Biggest Party of the Sumer. The match was confirmed over the weekend, and the two former best friends are set to lock horns at SummerSlam.