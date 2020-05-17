Mandy Rose confirms she pitched a different romance angle before Otis storyline

Otis and Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has confirmed that she pitched a lesbian storyline with Sonya Deville during their time in WWE NXT.

The former Fire & Desire tag team partners split up shortly before WrestleMania 36 after it was revealed that Deville sabotaged Rose’s Valentine’s Day date with Otis.

It looked as though the storyline twist could lead to a possible romance angle between the best friends. However, Rose has since started an on-screen relationship with Otis, while Deville has formed an alliance with Dolph Ziggler.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s storyline

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, Mandy Rose said she originally wanted to be involved in a romance angle with Sonya Deville when they were part of the NXT roster.

WWE’s decision-makers opted not to go ahead with the idea at the time – Rose and Deville competed in NXT in 2016-2017 – but they did decide to book a lesbian storyline in December 2019 between Lana and Liv Morgan.

“Yeah [the lesbian angle] was definitely an idea that we pitched ourselves – it was actually a while ago during our NXT days we thought about that. But, you know, things happen. Things change. Might be suited better for other people, whatever it may be.

“But, it all worked out, the storyline [with Otis] turned out really well as most of you would agree, so it is what it is with that stuff, right.”

What’s next for Mandy Rose?

As Mandy Rose alluded to, her current storyline with Otis, Sonya Deville, and Dolph Ziggler has proven very popular with the WWE audience over the last few weeks.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown will feature a tag team match between the four Superstars, with Rose and Otis taking on Deville and Ziggler.