Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke announce their entry into this year's Women's Royal Rumble match

The tag team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have officially announced their entry into this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The duo made their announcement while appearing in a backstage segment on this week's RAW ahead of their match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The duo would go on to lose their bout against the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

With Brooke and Rose declaring their entry, there are now six confirmed participants for the Women's Royal Rumble match. With 24 more spots left to be filled, we could see a few more Superstars put their name into the hat ahead of the PPV.

The Royal Rumble match will be a stern test of the friendship between Rose and Brooke. We can expect the duo to work together in eliminating a few Superstars from the match. However, with a guaranteed title shot on the line, we have seen many Superstars betray their tag team partners in the past few editions of the bout.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke join a host of superstars in the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view will kick off 2021 with a bang

The Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away, and there are still spots that need to be filled on the card for both men's and women's elimination matches.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joins an elite group of Superstars who have already announced their entry into the match. This list includes Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bayley, and Bianca Belair.

One Superstar who is yet to officially announce her entry is Nia Jax's partner, Shayna Baszler. However, the former NXT Women's Champion has been strongly hinting that she would take up a spot at the upcoming event on January 31st.