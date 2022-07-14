"I've always had that confidence" - Mandy Rose explains how she has evolved since returning to NXT

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose compared her time in NXT to that of RAW and SmackDown. She also spoke about how she has evolved.

On the most recent episode of NXT 2.0, Mandy was successful at defending her NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez, with the help of Cora Jade. The 21-year-old, who surprisingly attacked her tag team partner Perez, thus helping the champion secure the win.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rose mentioned how her character has evolved since returning to NXT. The 31-year-old discussed how confident she was but additionally noted how she was also provided with time and opportunity.

Mandy Rose continued and said that she has had a great collaboration with the creators, writers, and even WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, as it led to her getting more freedom.

"I would say confidence, but the reason why I say I always had confidence, I think, like I said before about given the opportunity, given the time, I would say kind of just really finding my own and you know obviously I was The Golden Goddess on RAW and SmackDown and my character obviously has evolved and changed a bit, but at the end of the day, like I'm still Mandy Rose. And I've always had that confidence, but I think just given the time and little more freedom I would say in being who I want to be and really just kind of letting that roll and seeing where it goes, you know at the end of the day I didn't know that this was gonna be my character in NXT when I, you know came back to NXT. But it just kind of went there and we kind of kept going with it and the collaboration with creators, writers and Shawn Michaels took huge part in it. It just got here and I couldn't be more grateful, and honestly honored to be where I am today," said Mandy. (54:14- 55:18)

