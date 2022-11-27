Mandy Rose on "fun" romance story with current WWE RAW Superstar

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has given her thoughts on her romance storyline with Alpha Academy's Otis.

The NXT Women's Champion is in the midst of the second-longest reign in the history of the title. Prior to her game-changing NXT run and her Toxic Attraction leadership, Mandy Rose was a fixture in main roster programming. In 2020, Rose was involved in a romantic storyline with Otis, who was part of the Heavy Machinery tag team at the time.

Now, during a recent interview with Chris Van Vleet, the NXT Women's Champion has discussed her romantic storyline with Otis. In a video uploaded to Van Vleet's YouTube Channel, Rose addressed the angle that took place during WWE's pandemic era. Rose gave credit to Otis' character both in and out of the ring, claiming that she had fun during the storyline. She also noted that it helped her fight the negativity of the pandemic.

"That was such a fun, like, loving, entertaining story. And I think of the timing of it, like, you know, right during the pandemic, too. So, I feel like there was so much, you know, so much negativity going around, and just like, you know, people cooped up in their homes, and I felt like it was such a good story to just kind of like for, I don't know, it was just pure entertainment. And it was fun. But for me, I just had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun working with him. He's obviously a character in and out in and out of the ring." she said

Mandy Rose and Otis shared a WrestleMania moment

In the culmination of their romantic angle, Mandy and Otis shared a sweet moment at 2020's WrestleMania.

Airing from WWE's Performance Center without fans, Otis took on Dolph Ziggler, who was accompanied by Sonya Deville. Ziggler and Deville tried to drive a wedge between Otis and Mandy, but The Treetrunk was able to defeat Ziggler via pinfall.

Following the match, Otis and Mandy shared a romantic moment, and the 300-pounder carried Rose out of the arena.

What did you think of Mandy Rose's comments? Do you remember her WrestleMania moment with Otis?

