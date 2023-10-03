Mandy Rose gets emotional as she pens down a heartfelt note for her late brother on social media 

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently posted a heartfelt message for her late brother, Richard Saccomanno, on social media.

Rose was released from the Stamford-based company back on December 14, 2022, due to an alleged policy violation. She dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before departing the promotion. In October last year, the former Toxic Attraction leader announced that her brother, Richard, had tragically passed away at the age of 40.

Taking to social media, Mandy Rose recently penned down an emotional post about the bond she shared with Richard. The former WWE star also mentioned how much she missed his presence daily and couldn't stop thinking about him.

"I can't believe it's been a year since we lost our angel, my brother Richie [emoji]. We miss you every day and never stop thinking about you. Please keep watching over me, and I love you so much [emoji]. 10/3/22 #neverforget."

Check out the screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

Bill Apter shares his honest opinion of Mandy Rose

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Mandy Rose potentially returning to WWE.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter mentioned how Rose improved her in-ring work in NXT after starting her pro wrestling career as a "pretty face."

"But honestly, she [Mandy Rose] started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy [Long] is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever."

It would be exciting to see if the 33-year-old will return to the company anytime soon.

