"Little girl don't disappoint" - Mandy Rose hilariously labels herself the mother of a WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose has sent a message to Cora Jade ahead of this week's NXT 2.0. After recently turning heel, Jade is set to face Zoey Stark on tonight's show.

Rose will be defending her NXT Women's Championship at the NXT Heat Wave show in August against Stark. The latter earned herself a title shot after winning a 20-Woman Battle Royal.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning NXT Women's Champion asked Jade not to disappoint her and sarcastically labeled herself as the 21-year-old's "mother."

"Let’s go little girl don’t disappoint your mother !!" wrote Mandy

Jade turned heel a few weeks ago after betraying her tag team partner Roxanne Perez shortly after the duo won the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

The shocking heel turn led to Jade and Perez being forced to vacate the titles after the former dumped her championship belt. It remains to be seen if an alliance between Rose and Jade is in the works and if the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion could go on to join Toxic Attraction.

Mandy Rose recently hinted at Toxic Attraction moving up to the main roster

Last Friday on SmackDown, WWE announced a tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles were initially vacated after Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company, as they reportedly had issues with the creative team.

Taking to Twitter, Rose hinted that her stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne could move up to the main roster as potential entrants in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

This week on RAW, the teams for the tournament were finally unveiled and interestingly enough, the brackets did not feature members of Toxic Attraction. Instead, NXT 2.0 stars Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will be teaming up to compete for the vacant titles.

It remains to be seen if Stark ends up capturing the NXT Women's Championship and goes on to become a double champion by possibly winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Lyons.

