Mandy Rose launches business with fellow WWE Superstar

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has launched a business with fellow WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Rose has been back on NXT since mid-2021 where she has been the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable. Along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose has dominated the NXT Women's division since her return. She even captured the NXT Women's Championship from NXT fan favorite Raquel González at the brand's Halloween Havoc event back in October. She has reigned with the championship ever since, turning back challenges from the likes of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

While on the main roster, though, Mandy Rose was once paired with Soyna Deville, alongside former WWE star Paige, in the Absoution stable. Rose and Deville have remained very good friends, despite being on two separate rosters, and are now in business together outside WWE.

In a recent interview with SideWalks Entertainment, the two discussed their new culinary endeavors. The two are selling donuts under the banner of DaMandyz Donutz, but Sonya Deville insisted that it doesn't just stop at donuts.

"It's something we talked a lot about when we chose this name, DaMandyz, the forefront and the basis of DaMandyz will always be donuts. But DaMandyz doesn't just represent donuts, it represents anything that Mandy and I put our hands on together," Deville said (8:10 - 9:05)

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are currently in business

The company is currently open for business and is taking orders for delivery in Los Angeles.

You can order through Uber Eats or go through the company website. Merchandise is also available from the company's site, including mugs, t-shirts and cups sporting the slogan "Be You."

The donuts are also available for purchase through Postmates.

It will be interesting to see how successful Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are in the donut business. You can read more about Toxic Attraction and their accomplishments by clicking here. Please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

