"Omg is that really you????"- Mandy Rose surprised by WWE Superstar's old photo

Mandy Rose seemed quite surprised when she noticed a throwback picture on Twitter featuring fellow WWE Superstar Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller has been a WWE mainstay for a while now. He is doing quite well for himself down in WWE NXT. Waller recently engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange with fellow WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez.

The duo shared each other's throwback pictures on Twitter and Waller wasn't thrilled with his picture being out in the open. In the picture, he can be seen posing with Candice LeRae. He jokingly threatened to take legal action against Roxanne if she didn't delete the tweet.

The tweet received a response from the current NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose. Rose seemed pleasantly surprised by Waller's throwback picture.

"Omg is that really you????" Mandy Rose asked Waller in her response.

The picture featuring Grayson Waller is most certainly from before he made his way to WWE. Waller made his WWE debut in March 2021. He defeated Sunil Singh in his first WWE match that took place on the June 8 taping of 205 Live.

Earlier this year, Waller opened up about his future and revealed that he wants to face former WWE Champion The Miz. Check out his full comments below:

"A lot of people have mentioned as similar to me as The Miz. I don't know if that's me and him across from each other or standing side-by-side. That's definitely something I need to tick off the list, as a huge Challenge and Real World fan, that would be all-time. I know he has stuff going on with Logan Paul. I have no problem slapping Logan Paul in the face. He wants to walk in and all of a sudden, he's the guy, I'm the guy. Whether it's across from The Miz or standing next to him, that's something I would like to do." (H/T Fightful)

Grayson Waller will likely get to face The Miz somewhere down the line. For now, though, all he wants is for Roxanne Perez to erase his throwback picture from her Twitter handle.

