"You never know" - Mandy Rose opens up on WWE main roster star potentially joining Toxic Attraction 

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently commented on whether Sonya Deville could become a part of Toxic Attraction.

With Rose, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dollin, Toxic Attraction has been the most dominant act in the NXT Women's division for almost a year.

Speaking on After The Bell, Rose was asked if her old tag team partner and best friend Sonya Deville could become part of Toxic Attraction someday.

"I know I always, I wanted like Sonya to come in as a general manager to NXT. I thought that would have been cool but she's kind of out of that role now but I mean you never know," Rose said. [From 40:06 to 40:18]

Since arriving on NXT last year, Mandy has become one of the biggest female stars in all of WWE, with her current run as champion recently surpassing 260 days.

Sonya Deville on the first time she met Mandy Rose

Before the NXT Women's Champion was performing on WWE's third brand, she spent most of her time working with Deville on the main roster.

During a recent interview with SideWalks, Sonya detailed her first impressions of Mandy Rose.

"We just instantly hit it off. I saw Mandy from across the room, and I'll never forget she had this like Barbie pink outfit like plat blonde hair, and I was like 'I gotta go over and introduce myself to this girl'... I thought I was gonna go over and, you know, I was judging a book by its cover, and I thought she was gonna be a little pretentious, a little stuck up, a little bit of a Diva... But we just had this like initial connection and we hit it off and we've been like sisters and best friends ever since." H/T Sportskeeda

The pair's friendship has grown over the years as they recently even opened their own online donut shop, DaMandyz.

