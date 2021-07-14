Mandy Rose pays WWE NXT a surprise visit

Mandy Rose shocked the WWE Universe tonight when she appeared at the Capital Wrestling Center to have a close look at the proceedings on NXT.

During a match between two newer stars of the balck and gold brand, Sarray, and Gigi Dolin, Mandy Rose appeared on the entrance ramp to get a look at the competition. She watched on as Sarray dumped Dolin on her head with a tazplex for the victory.

Rose seemed impressed but walked off before speaking with either competitor. We would later see Mandy Rose run into Robert Stone Brand and Franky Monet.

"Looks like the brand is under new management." - Mandy Rose #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HMeCnZlwHO — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 14, 2021

Rose and Monet stared each other down, with the former making a statement about the Robert Stone brand being under "new management."

Mandy Rose had a very brief stint in NXT

Before showing up on the main roster alongside Sonya Deville and Paige as a part of Absolution, Mandy Rose competed on Tough Enough season six. She came in second place and went on to sign a five-year deal with WWE.

Mandy Rose had a little over thirty matches with NXT at various live shows, though she rarely appeared on television.

She debuted on TV for NXT in August of 2017, but by November was already on RAW.

Rose is currently on the red brand where she is part of a tag team alongside Dana Brooke. Both women have been feuding with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Natalya and Tamina, over the past few weeks.

With Mandy Rose showing up on NXT tonight, it remains to be seen if she is done with RAW and is moving to the black and gold brand permanently.

WWE and Rose did a good job of not revealing a lot about her return to NXT and the fans have been hooked by this latest development.

Were you surprised to see Mandy Rose back on NXT? Let us know in the comments section.

