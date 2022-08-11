Mandy Rose provides an update on her physical condition after this week's WWE NXT 2.0

Mandy Rose has provided an update on her physical condition after this week's episode of NXT 2.0.

The main event of this week's show saw Zoey Stark, the current #1 contender for Rose's title, defeat Cora Jade in the singles competition. Post-match, Stark hit her finishing maneuver on the NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Rose provided an update, claiming that she is doing okay after taking a devastating move from Stark. She also thanked the fans for showing concern.

"I’m doing okay guys thanks for asking #thedisrespect."

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Stark returned to NXT 2.0 and won a 20-Woman Battle Royal to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

She will now challenge for Rose's championship at NXT Heat Wave which will take place on August 16, 2022.

How did the WWE Universe react to Mandy Rose's tweet?

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Mandy Rose's tweet. In response to the NXT Women's Champion being laid out by Zoey Stark, some fans claimed that the former deserved it and came up with rude responses.

Check them out below:

However, a portion of fans showcased their support for Rose, claiming that she is going to retain her title against Stark.

Mandysgoddes🤍 @Mandysgoddes @2kattirescreato @WWE_MandyRose Your gonna be mad when she wins next week <3 @2kattirescreato @WWE_MandyRose Your gonna be mad when she wins next week <3

Other reactions saw fans praise Stark for her incredible move and Rose for her selling abilities.

Check out the same reactions below:

Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion for quite some time. She captured the title at last year's Halloween Havoc with a win over Raquel Gonzalez/Rodriguez.

The win also marked Rose's first championship victory in WWE. Since then, she has defended her title against the likes of Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, and other prominent names.

Stark, a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, a title she won alongside IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai), will aim to win her first singles title in WWE by ending Mandy's historic reign.

