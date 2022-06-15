"Losers" - Mandy Rose puts three WWE Superstars on notice ahead of huge tag team showdown

Mandy Rose sent a message to three WWE Superstars ahead of this week's episode of NXT.

On this week's show, Toxic Attraction will face the trio of Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.

Taking to Twitter, the NXT Women's Champion quoted a tweet from Roxanne and put the babyfaces on notice, calling them "Losers."

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Perez recently won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Initially, it did seem Nikkita Lyons was going to dominate her way into the final and possibly win the entire tournament.

However, an unfortunate injury forced her out of the tournament following a win over Arianna Grace in the first round. The 22-year-old was replaced by Tiffany Stratton, who defeated Fallon Helney in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Perez defeated Kiana James and Lash Legend to book her spot in the final against Stratton, as she eventually won the tournament.

Shortly after her win, Toxic Attraction made their presence known, as a wild brawl broke out between the two sets of superstars.

The WWE Universe reacts to Mandy Rose's latest tweet

The WWE Universe had some interesting reactions to The Golden Goddess taking a shot at Roxanne Perez and others.

One fan claimed that Perez is going to take the NXT Women's Championship from the reigning champion following her Women's Breakout Tournament victory.

Check out the tweet below:

MSJ @ladies_mr @WWE_MandyRose well @roxanne_wwe won the tournament and she'll win that beautiful belt around your waist @WWE_MandyRose well @roxanne_wwe won the tournament and she'll win that beautiful belt around your waist

However, another believes that Perez is going to use her contract for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Potentially challenging Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, alongside Cora Jade.

Check out the tweet below:

✨Monique✨ @TheNightmare_25 @ladies_mr @WWE_MandyRose @roxanne_wwe Honestly I really think that Roxanne Perez used her contact to challenge Toixc Attraction for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Cora Jade @ladies_mr @WWE_MandyRose @roxanne_wwe Honestly I really think that Roxanne Perez used her contact to challenge Toixc Attraction for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Cora Jade

Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship from Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez. Since then, Rose has defended her title against some of the biggest names on the NXT roster.

She has beaten Wendy Choo, Dakota Kai, and even Kay Lee Ray to retain her title. When the time comes, the Toxic Attraction leader will aim to retain her title against Perez as well.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far