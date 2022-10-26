Mandy Rose reaches major milestone in WWE NXT; reacts to achievement

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose continued to make history as she crossed the one-year mark as NXT Women's Champion.

In 2016, Mandy Rose began working for the Black and Gold brand after reaching the finale of Tough Enough. She began working with Sonya Deville, and the two were a major part of the women's tag team division before breaking up during the Pandemic Era.

Last year, Rose created Toxic Attraction alongside Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and defeated Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship. Today, she took to Twitter to celebrate her historic achievement as she crossed a year as the White & Gold brand's Women's Champion. Check it out:

"365 days🤪 Y’all love to see it! #GreatestNxtChamp"

After defeating multiple superstars, Mandy Rose finally crossed 365 days with the title. She became the third superstar over the past two years to remain champion for over a year, including The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Mandy Rose is the third-longest-reigning NXT Champion

Last year, Mandy Rose made her way to the Black and Gold brand after ending her alliance with Dana Brooke. Fans did not expect Rose to return to the brand and rise to prominence. She became the NXT Women's Champion at last year's Halloween Havoc.

It has now been over a year since she won the title, and it looks like Rose might end up breaking the record as the longest-reigning NXT Champion in the brand's history. Asuka is the longest-reigning champion, having reigned for 522 days, while Shayna Baszler is the second longest-reigning champion, having reigned for 416 days during her second reign.

It seems like the Golden Goddess isn't losing her title anytime soon. If Rose crosses NXT TakeOver Deadline in December, she will become the second-longest-reigning NXT Champion in a single run, beating Baszler.

It will be interesting to see if Rose can cross the 548-day mark successfully as the champion to become the longest reigning champion on the brand with a single title reign which would beat both Asuka and also Baszler's combined reigns as champion.

Do you think Rose will cross Asuka and Shayna Baszler to become the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section?

