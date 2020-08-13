Mandy Rose reacts to Bayley threatening to 'steal' Otis from her

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose seems to be head over heels in love with Otis, and her latest Twitter post is a clear indication of the same. Their love story has been wowing the WWE Universe since WrestleMania 36 and it is only blossoming with each passing day.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently posted a clip that shows her working out alongside Otis. While Otis can be seen trying to concentrate on his workout, Bayley addresses Mandy and tells her that she will steal "something of hers" in response to The Golden Goddess 'stealing' her haircut. Bayley then proceeds to touch Otis' biceps in a hilarious visual.

Mandy wasn't happy with Bayley's actions and quickly responded with a heated tweet, which you can check out below:

GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY MAN!!! 😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/1c80phsPuJ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 13, 2020

Mandy Rose recently got a new haircut following a ruthless attack by Sonya Deville

Fans who have kept up with the Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville storyline so far must be well aware of what recently happened between the former best friends. Deville forcefully cut a portion of Mandy's hair on SmackDown, soon after which Mandy revealed her new hairstyle, consisting of shorter hair.

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, a Women's Battle Royal will take place to determine the #1 contender for Bayley's title at SummerSlam. It seems like Mandy could be one of the participants in the free-for-all, now that she has a big reason to get her hands on Bayley.