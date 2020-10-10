Mandy Rose reacts to her and Otis being drafted to different brands at WWE Draft 2020

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw Night One of the WWE Draft 2020. Hosted by WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, several top WWE Superstars changed brands. Out of the Superstars drafted tonight were Mandy Rose and Otis, who were drafted to different brands.

Mandy Rose was drafted to Monday Night RAW during Round 3 of tonight's WWE Draft 2020. In Round 4, Mr. Money in the Bank Otis was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. With this, the highly popular on-screen couple is now officially on different brands.

Reacting to the same, Mandy Rose has now sent out the following Tweet. It is to be seen whether and how WWE will continue the storyline between these two.

What does the future hold for Mandy Rose and Otis after WWE Draft 2020?

After spending most of the year on SmackDown in a "love angle" storyline with Otis, Mandy Rose was traded to Monday Night RAW last month. She recently appeared on RAW and has formed an alliance with Dana Brooke. If WWE is high on the duo, they might defeat Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

On the other hand, Otis has had quite a successful year. Surprising everyone with his Money in the Bank victory, Otis has been very entertaining on SmackDown. Unfortunately, there are no clear plans for his cash-in with reports even suggesting that he might lose his contract. Currently, he's in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison, but with the two being drafted to RAW, it is to be seen how WWE moves ahead with the storyline.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of Night Two of WWE Draft 2020 next week on Monday Night RAW.