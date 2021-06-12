Mandy Rose reacts to Otis' new look

Mandy Rose shared a tweet reacting to Otis' new clean-shaven look on WWE SmackDown.

It has been a while since Otis turned heel on the blue brand in a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Universe wasn't too thrilled with that development, but Otis's new attitude and alignment with Chad Gable has revitalized his career.

A new layer was added to Otis' character on tonight's edition of SmackDown as the former Heavy Machinery member shaved off his signature beard. Mandy Rose noticed the drastic change in his appearance and took to Twitter to react to the same. Judging from Mandy's reaction, it's safe to say that The Golden Goddess isn't thrilled about Otis' new look. Check out the tweet below:

Otis and Mandy Rose were once romantically involved on SmackDown

Otis and Mandy Rose's romance was well received by the WWE Universe throughout 2020. The angle saw the SmackDown Mystery Hacker revealing footage that showed Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler plotting to keep Mandy away from Otis. It led to Mandy turning on Ziggler and helping Otis defeat him at WrestleMania 36.

Mandy Rose and Otis instantly became a popular on-screen couple. Things only got better for Otis further as he won the 2020 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake event. It all came crumbling down when Mandy was drafted to WWE RAW. Otis and Tucker split later that year following Tucker's betrayal at Hell In A Cell when he cost Otis the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Otis later joined forces with Chad Gable and the duo is still going strong on WWE SmackDown. Mandy Rose has made it clear she isn't happy with Otis' new look. What do you think? Do you agree with Rose or believe that this new look will help Otis get over as a heel?

