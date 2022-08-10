Mandy Rose reacts to "disrespect" shown during WWE NXT main event

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently responded to being taken out by number one contender Zoey Stark in the closing segment of WWE NXT.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returned from an injury on the July 19 episode of the developmental brand after tearing her MCL on November 2, 2021. She won a battle royal to become the number one contender to Rose's title.

On the latest edition of the show, Stark faced Cora Jade in the main event. The NXT Women's Champion was spectating at the commentary desk. After the former women's tag team champion won the match, Rose tried to attack her challenger from behind, but Stark was one step ahead and hit her finisher on Rose.

At the end of the show, Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne was not happy with her leader being attacked and took to Twitter to show her disgust. She stated that Rose was being disrespected.

"The disrespect to our champion is disgusting. We won’t forget this," Jayne wrote.

The NXT Women's Champion responded to this tweet by saying that she feels sick, alluding to the "disrespect" shown to her.

"I'm so sick," Mandy tweeted.

Fans react to Mandy Rose's tweet

Toxic Attraction is the heel faction of NXT, and so it is befitting that some fans were happy to see the women's champion get laid out.

Meanwhile, other fans demanded that the champion be respected better.

Certain fans saw the attack as a sign of the long reign of the Toxic Attraction leader coming to an end. One fan also tagged Roman Reigns and The Usos to see their title reigns come to an end as well.

Despite Rose playing the role of a heel, she had the support of her loyal fans.

The Golden Goddess of WWE has held onto the NXT Women's Title for 286 days. As she looks to complete three hundred days as the champion, Stark will hope to end Mandy Rose's stranglehold on the title as they face each other at NXT Heatwave.

Do you think Zoey Stark is a threat to Mandy Rose's NXT Women's title reign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

