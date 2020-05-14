Otis, Mandy, and Punk

On last night's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1, the show's analyst CM Punk had an interesting exchange with the 2020 Men's Money In The Bank winner, and possibly the most beloved WWE Superstar on the SmackDown brand at the moment, Otis. Punk advised Otis to dump Mandy Rose, and that girls like Mandy are "a dime a dozen". Otis seemed a bit hurt by his comments, and Mandy has finally responded to Punk as well.

Mandy Rose told Otis to not pay heed to Punk's 'nonsense', and added that Punk has never had a woman like her. Here's the exchange:

Dime a dozen?? 🤣 Hmm okay.. @otiswwe don’t listen to that nonsense ! He’s never had a WOMAN like me. 😘 https://t.co/BCMzW8cyrM — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 14, 2020

When Otis was announced for this week's episode of WWE Backstage, fans were excited at the possibility that they would get to see a conversation between Punk and the Heavy Machinery member. The duo didn't disappoint one bit, and Mandy Rose's response has made things all the more interesting. Punk never puts a filter on his comments when on Backstage, and speaks his mind no matter whom he ends up offending. One wonders whether he will respond to Mandy Rose's jibe at him.

Mandy Rose and Otis' heartwarming love story on SmackDown

As for Otis, it's safe to say that he will listen to Mandy Rose and won't consider Punk's advice. Otis has spent the better part of his WWE career trying to win Mandy's heart. There was a time when Mandy was disgusted by Otis. She didn't shy away from displaying her aversion when the two crossed paths during a multi-person battle royal on an episode of SmackDown, on the road to WrestleMania 35. Things changed drastically in a matter of a year, and the duo got involved in an intriguing storyline on the blue brand earlier this year.

It ended with Otis defeating Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania, with Mandy Rose's help, and the two have been together ever since. Their love is only blossoming with each passing day, and fans are excited to see where this wholesome story goes in the coming months.