Mandy Rose reacts to Otis winning the Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Headquarters

Mandy and Otis

Tonight, in the first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match that emanated from the WWE Headquarters, Otis ended up winning the briefcase in a major surprise. The Heavy Machinery member has been involved in a major storyline on WWE SmackDown for a while now. The final moments of the match saw AJ Styles and King Corbin both climbing the leader and attempting to unhook the briefcase.

In the end, both Superstars unhooked the briefcase at the same time, but Elias came out of nowhere and hit Corbin in the back. As AJ tried to rip away the briefcase, it fell on Otis, thus making him the winner of the contest. Soon after Otis' win at Money In The Bank, his love interest Mandy Rose took to Twitter and posted a message for him. Mandy stated that she's very proud of Otis, and added that a celebration is on the way. Check out the tweet below:

AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO💃💃🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🥰🥰🍑🍑 https://t.co/9d4QqMtrXl — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2020

Otis and Mandy's love story on WWE SmackDown

Otis and Mandy have been together since WWE WrestleMania 36. Their love story kicked off way back in early 2020 when Mandy began showing interest in Otis, who had been trying to woo her for a long time.

A Valentine's Day date was set up between the two on WWE SmackDown, but it ended in tragedy for Otis as when he entered the restaurant, he found Mandy sitting with Dolph Ziggler. This segment instantly turned Ziggler one of the most despised heels on the main roster. The storyline continued further, and a match was scheduled between Otis and Ziggler for WrestleMania 36.

Mere days before WrestleMania 36, the SmackDown mystery hacker showed footage that proved that Sonya Deville and Ziggler had conspired to keep Mandy away from Otis. Mandy helped Otis defeat Ziggler at WrestleMania, and the two have been together ever since.