Mandy Rose reacts to being traded to WWE RAW

On the recent edition of Talking Smack, The Miz made an announcement that Mandy Rose was heading to WWE RAW through his persuasion.

WWE confirmed this story on Twitter shortly after.

This was certainly an unexpected decision in the eyes of many fans. Otis and Mandy Rose have been a popular onscreen couple on SmackDown, so this news story seemed a bit unusual.

Apparently, Mandy Rose is just as surprised as the rest of the WWE Universe.

How was Mandy Rose traded to WWE RAW?

The Miz and John Morrison are currently involved in a feud with Heavy Machinery. Miz revealed on Talking Smack that he persuaded Mandy Rose to switch brands so that Otis could focus on becoming champion.

Clearly, it doesn't look like Mandy Rose was "convinced" to join WWE RAW by one of Otis' current rivals, judging by her reaction on Twitter.

As of this writing, it could be that The Miz pulled some strings backstage in order to make this happen. Mandy Rose did tweet the following before last night's WWE SmackDown.

Advertisement

This is a gif from one of her matches on RAW, so the timing of Rose switching to the Red brand also seems a bit too convenient.

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for more updates on this developing story.