"Always has my back" - Mandy Rose reacts to WWE main roster star assisting Toxic Attraction in attacking a female superstar

On this week's episode of NXT, Mandy Rose's close friend Sonya Deville made a surprise appearance. The former SmackDown superstar has now reacted to the same.

Alba Fyre was in action against Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne. Following Fyre's win, she was attacked on the rampway by a hooded figure which turned out to be Deville.

The former authority figure then teamed up with Toxic Attraction, and the trio hit Alba with a powerbomb through the table.

In reaction to Deville providing a helping hand to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose took to Twitter to praise her best friend.

"That’s my best friend… always has my back," wrote Mandy Rose.

Rose's next title defense will be against Fyre at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc show.

The Toxic Attraction leader won the title at the same show last year by dethroning Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, Rose has defended her title against prominent names, including Dakota Kai, Wendy Choo, Zoey Stark, and others.

Could Mandy Rose be on her way to the main roster once again?

Mandy Rose has previously competed on the main roster on both RAW and SmackDown. She was in a tag team with Sonya Deville, known as Fire and Desire.

On the main roster, Rose was unable to win a championship. However, her fortunes completely changed after she arrived in NXT last year. The former Golden Goddess won her first title on the brand by capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

She also formed her faction, Toxic Attraction, with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Dolin and Jayne previously appeared on the main roster to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. But, they were forced to withdraw due to an untimely injury to Dolin.

With Rose possibly dropping the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc, she could finally move up to the main roster once again with the rest of the Toxic Attraction.

