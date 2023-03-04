Mandy Rose reacts to WWE star's stunning bikini photoshoot with three-word message

Mandy Rose has reacted to a WWE star's latest bikini photoshoot with a three-word message.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion and was released by WWE at the end of 2022 after losing the title to Roxanne Perez on an episode of the developmental brand. She recently reacted to Cora Jade's photoshoot, dropping a three-word comment on her latest Instagram post.

"Ow owww honeyyy [fire emoji]" wrote Rose

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose's comment on Cora Jade's post:

During her time in WWE, Rose bonded well with many superstars both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Not only did she develop a great relationship with her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but Rose was also close with the likes of Jade, Sonya Deville, and Dana Brooke. She previously teamed up with Deville and Brooke on WWE TV.

Cora Jade recently reacted to Mandy Rose's photo in a bikini

Mandy Rose's relationship and bond with Cora Jade runs deep. The young WWE star recently dropped a one-word comment on the former's stunning photo.

Since departing WWE, Rose has been focusing on her ventures outside of the professional wrestling world. She has also been involved in numerous photoshoots.

Taking to her Instagram, Rose uploaded a raunchy photo to which Jade responded with the following message:

"Mommy?"

Rose enjoyed the best period of her WWE career during her time on NXT. She formed her own faction after recruiting Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, as Toxic Attraction dominated the women's division.

Following Rose's release, Jayne and Dolin teamed up for a brief period. The duo tried bringing the NXT Women's Title back to the Toxic Attraction camp but were unable to dethrone Roxanne Perez.

A few weeks ago, Jayne betrayed Dolin and brought an end to Toxic Attraction in the process.

Would you like to see Rose back in WWE at some point? Sound off in the comment section

