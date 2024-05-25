Mandy Rose reacts to WWE Superstar's recovery video, sends a short message

Mandy Rose is a former WWE Superstar. During her time in the Stamford-based company, she shared the ring with several top superstars. The former NXT Women's Champion recently reacted to Cora Jade's recovery video on social media.

In January 2024, Jade suffered a torn ACL during a match against Lyra Valkyria at a NXT live event. Before her latest injury, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returned after a four-month hiatus.

On Instagram, Cora Jade posted a video showcasing her road to recovery. The video caught Rose's attention, who sent a short message to her former colleague.

"Yasss let’s gooo! And I see u wearing my sh*t," Mandy Rose commented.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's comment on Cora Jade's Instagram post here.

It remains to be seen when the 23-year-old star returns to in-ring action in WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose commented on her all-time favorite NXT match

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has admitted that her all-time favorite match in NXT was the Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Cora Jade, Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY, and Alba Fyre.

While speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose opened up about the Fatal Four-Way Match from NXT Stand & Deliver 2022.

"My favorite match was when I retained. It was the four-way. Myself vs. Cora Jade vs. Io Shirai vs. Alba Fyre. My entrance was really cool and what you guys don't know about that and I told you, I'm so afraid of heights. So, you just brought up the helicopter, which I got to tell that story. When they told me, you know they didn't tell me till like last minute of course too, because everything is last minute. When they told me I was coming down on one of those things, I don't even know what you call it. I was like, 'Oh, no, I don't know if I could do this,'" Mandy Rose said.

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion. During her time on the white and gold brand, she was the leader of the now-defunct Toxic Attraction and recruited Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne into the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback