Mandy Rose recalls how 21-year-old WWE star legitimately cried after a match

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recalled how Cora Jade legitimately cried after one of her matches.

The Golden Goddess made a stunning return to the Black and Gold brand, where she reinvented herself. Along with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane, Mandy Rose created Toxic Attraction, a faction dominating the NXT Women's Division. She is currently over 300 days as NXT Women's Champion.

Cora Jade recently turned on her best friend and screwed her over during their championship match against Rose. Speaking on Out of Character, Rose recalled how Jade was crying in the bathroom after one of her matches in the performance center:

"At the end of the day, you don't really know what's going to happen, I can help them with little things... I remember like one of my first things, Cora actually, I didn't even know where we were at but she was upset... We've all had those moments. She was like crying in the bathroom like after a match, it was like a PC live event thing we had. I went up to her cause I had a feeling why she was crying, she just, you know, maybe she got a bad feedback or whatever." (From 31:35 to 32:12)

Rose recalled how she went up to Jade and gave her some advice on dealing with criticism.

"I just went up to her and said 'Listen, that was a match, you know, performance center and it was in front of your coaches and this is where you learn. You know, just don't stress over like something that they said cause she was stressing over something that just keeps being said and she was frustrated and we've all been there. Sonya and I have cried a bunch of times together about things." (From 32:15 to 32:33)

Jade came a long way as she turned heel and started feuding with Roxanne Perez. Currently, Mandy Rose is feuding with Alba Fyre.

Cora Jade never got a one-on-one shot at Mandy Rose's title in NXT

Last year, Cora Jade was the breakout star of the year while Mandy Rose dethroned Raquel Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship. The two began feuding and Jade tagged in with Rodriguez to take on Toxic Attraction.

During WarGames, Jade joined Team Raquel and impressed the fans with her excellent performance as she dived from the top of the cage onto Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai.

A month later, Jade and Gonzalez faced Mandy Rose in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship and lost. Jade and Rose feuded from time to time but the former never got a one-on-one shot against the champion.

Earlier this year, Jade turned on Roxanne Perez as she waited for her shot at the title, but Perez got it before her. It will be interesting to see how their rivalry unfolds.

