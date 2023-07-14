Mandy Rose receives huge bids for a piece of WWE memorabilia 

Despite leaving WWE late last year, Mandy Rose still has many loyal followers outside of the wrestling business.

The 32-year-old established herself as one of the company's most talented female performers in recent years, with her reign as the NXT Women's Champion, which lasted for 413 days. However, a day after losing her title Rose was released after WWE higher-ups did not want her to continue posting adult content on the FanTime site.

Earlier this week, Mandy revealed that she will be auctioning her ring gear online. The gear in question was one of the last attitres she wore before leaving the company.

The former NXT Women's Champion's ring gear has received many high bids.

During her time in NXT, Mandy helped two of the brand's most promising young stars, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, rise to the top. All three of them formed Toxic Attraction which dominated NXT for months.

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Although she is making an incredible living for herself away from the ring, there is a sense of unfinished business between Rose and the WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that he could see Mandy Rose one day making a return to the company.

"But honestly, she (Mandy Rose) started out as a pretty face and a pretty body; the model look. But she really learned the ropes, and she really became quite a talent in NXT and WWE. And Teddy is gonna know this better than either of us. Once you go away from it for years, there's always something that's gonna drive you back in because you really never wanna leave it forever."

Over the years, many superstars who have left under dramatic circumstances have returned to the company in some capacity, including The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, and Brock Lesnar.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.