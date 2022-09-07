Photo: Mandy Rose recreates racy Shawn Michaels image by wearing only WWE NXT Women's Championships

Undisputed NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently left wrestling fans speechless after recreating a pose that Shawn Michaels did for Playgirl Magazine during his run as WWE Champion.

The Golden Goddess has been dominating the NXT women's division as its top champion for the last 300+ days. She recently defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat Match at Worlds Collide to win the NXT UK Women's Championship, unifying the two titles.

Following her sensational victory, Rose took to social media to share a photo of herself at the poolside, covered only with the two title belts. It was a homage to the famous Shawn Michaels photo shoot that he did for Playgirl Magazine in 1996.

"My girls [Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction] have it covered tonight [on NXT], while I enjoy a well deserved vacation with my Titles. See you next week at the one year anniversary show," she wrote.

You can check out the picture below:

The WWE Universe reacts to Mandy Rose recreating Shawn Michaels' iconic photo

The Heartbreak Kid is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, and he played his heel character perfectly. As part of D-Generation X, he and Triple H did a lot of crazy stuff during the Attitude Era.

Mandy Rose's photo took the Twitter world by storm as many fans reacted to he emulating Michaels.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Rose's post on Twitter:

The Golden Goddess made history by becoming the first person to hold both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship at the same time. It'll be interesting to see who her next opponent will be.

Who would you like to see challenge Mandy Rose for the titles next? Let us know in the comments below!

