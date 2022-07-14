"There was a lot of mixed emotions" - Mandy Rose reflects on her return to NXT

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has reflected on her return to WWE's developmental show.

Rose returned during the tail-end of the brand's fabled black-and-gold era and formed Toxic Attraction. Following the brand's re-vamp to NXT 2.0, the faction captured all the gold the show had to offer, with Rose beating Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Title. Her stablemates Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne have since become two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Rose reflected on her year in NXT and the changes she has faced since joining the brand. She mentioned that previous experiences in and out of the ring prepared her for her NXT return.

She also noted that her can-do attitude and willingness to adapt to the situation were crucial factors in her success on the brand.

"There was a lot of mixed emotions. I think everything that I've learned over the years, and everything that I've been through, even prior to wrestling. I'm a very go-with-the-flow type of person, and I know what I can bring to the table... At the end of the day, I had really good feeling about," Rose said. (0:26-0:53)

You can check out the clip here:

What has Mandy Rose been up to on NXT 2.0?

Mandy Rose has continued her dominant run as NXT Women's Champion in recent weeks.

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, she successfully defended her title against Roxanne Perez. The latter was then betrayed by tag team partner Cora Jade, who broke a skateboard on her back.

The betrayal comes within a few weeks of Jade and Perez beating Toxic Attraction for NXT Women's Tag Titles.

It will be interesting to see who will eventually dethrone Mandy Rose as NXT Women's Champion. You can read more about Toxic Attraction by clicking right here.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit WWE's The Bump and H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far