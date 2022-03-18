"Please come to NXT" – Mandy Rose responds to NXT star with a brutal tweet

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose took to Twitter to respond to rival Cora Jade in a typically brutal fashion.

Mandy returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. She defeated Io Shirai at the 2021 edition of NXT Halloween Havoc and became the NXT Women's Champion. With Toxic Attraction holding all the women's titles on NXT, they're centric to most women's segments on the Tuesday night show.

It also makes them the target for up-and-coming challengers, and Cora Jade is one of them. She and Raquel Gonzales got eliminated from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic due to interference from Toxic Attraction. It prompted Cora to attack Mandy after the match. Cora again targeted Toxic Attraction on the most recent edition of NXT but was left lying by Rose towards the show's end.

The pair recently argued on Twitter, with Jade claiming she helped revive Rose's career. Rose, however, claims she was begged to come to NXT:

I rejuvenated the women’s division so you’re welcome! twitter.com/corajadewwe/st… Cora Jade 🛹 @CoraJadeWWE twitter.com/wwe_mandyrose/… This little girl helped rejuvenate your career in just a few months. I think the words you’re looking for are “thank you” This little girl helped rejuvenate your career in just a few months. I think the words you’re looking for are “thank you” 😌 twitter.com/wwe_mandyrose/… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Im sorry I’m dying …More like “please come to NXT Mandy, these KIDS need some training on how to look and act like a mainstream SUPERSTAR”I rejuvenated the women’s division so you’re welcome! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Im sorry I’m dying …More like “please come to NXT Mandy, these KIDS need some training on how to look and act like a mainstream SUPERSTAR” I rejuvenated the women’s division so you’re welcome! 😘 twitter.com/corajadewwe/st…

Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade

On the most recent edition of NXT, WWE confirmed Cora Jade would face Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

This past Tuesday, other matches added to the card were Tomasso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo and a triple threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championships featuring Imperium, MSK, and The Creed Brothers.

