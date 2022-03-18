×
Create
Notifications

"Please come to NXT" – Mandy Rose responds to NXT star with a brutal tweet

Toxic Attraction holds all the gold on NXT 2.0.
Toxic Attraction holds all the gold on NXT 2.0.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 18, 2022 12:56 PM IST
News

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose took to Twitter to respond to rival Cora Jade in a typically brutal fashion.

Mandy returned to NXT in July 2021 and formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. She defeated Io Shirai at the 2021 edition of NXT Halloween Havoc and became the NXT Women's Champion. With Toxic Attraction holding all the women's titles on NXT, they're centric to most women's segments on the Tuesday night show.

It also makes them the target for up-and-coming challengers, and Cora Jade is one of them. She and Raquel Gonzales got eliminated from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic due to interference from Toxic Attraction. It prompted Cora to attack Mandy after the match. Cora again targeted Toxic Attraction on the most recent edition of NXT but was left lying by Rose towards the show's end.

The pair recently argued on Twitter, with Jade claiming she helped revive Rose's career. Rose, however, claims she was begged to come to NXT:

😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Im sorry I’m dying …More like “please come to NXT Mandy, these KIDS need some training on how to look and act like a mainstream SUPERSTAR” I rejuvenated the women’s division so you’re welcome! 😘 twitter.com/corajadewwe/st…

Mandy Rose will defend her title against Cora Jade

On the most recent edition of NXT, WWE confirmed Cora Jade would face Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

This past Tuesday, other matches added to the card were Tomasso Ciampa vs. Tony D'Angelo and a triple threat tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championships featuring Imperium, MSK, and The Creed Brothers.

Be careful what you wish for, @CoraJadeWWE. You wanted @WWE_MandyRose's attention, well you got it. #WWENXT https://t.co/iEFE7Fi6U5
Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Mandy Rose's tweet? Are you excited about NXT: Stand & Deliver? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी