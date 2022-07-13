Mandy Rose retains title after current champion betrays partner

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose retained her title in the main event of the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Last week, Roxanne Perez announced that she would be cashing in on her NXT Women's Breakout Tournament contract for Rose's title. Perez is currently the NXT Women's Tag Team champion along with Cora Jade. The duo defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the tag team titles at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Before the show, Perez had been assaulted by an unknown assailant in the parking lot. This led to speculation as to whether she will compete in the main event or not. Mandy Rose addressed the fans before the match and expressed her thoughts on her opponent's medical condition. Jade interrupted her, citing that fans were promised a championship match and that is what they were going to get to witness. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez came to the ring with a determination to fulfill her quest to face the NXT Women's Champion.

Perez showcased immense perseverance during the match. Towards the end, the 20-year-old hit her signature move on Mandy Rose outside the ring. While she attempted to get back into the ring, Cora Jade attacked her with the tag team title. The Goddess took advantage of the situation and pinned Perez for the win. Following the match, Jade continued to assault a helpless Perez with her skateboard, citing that she was the one who 'made her.'

Last week, all members of Toxic Attraction held gold. Rose has held the NXT Women's Championship for nearly 200 days and counting.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far