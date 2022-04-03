Mandy Rose retains the WWE NXT Women's Championship in Fatal Four-Way match at Stand & Deliver

At NXT Stand & Deliver 2022, Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought Fatal-Four Way match. Rose pinned former champion Io Shirai to retain her title.

The bout also included Cora Jade and former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. Heading into Stand & Deliver, Shirai and Ray won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. However, instead of challenging for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, they decided to challenge Rose.

Jade got a special entrance on the night as she walked out with a group of skateboarders. Whereas Rose introduced the new design of the NXT Women's Championship.

As expected, the match was full of back-and-forth action, with Io Shirai taking full advantage of her athletic abilities. The Genius of the Sky even pulled off a big moonsault to the outside.

In the closing stages of the match, Shirai shoved Ray off the rope and went for a cover. However, Rose capitalized on the opportunity and connected with a boot on Shirai. The champion then got the pinfall to retain her title.

Mandy Rose extended her reign as the NXT Women's Champion with a win at Stand & Deliver

At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Mandy Rose won her first title in WWE, capturing the NXT Women's Championship by beating Raquel Gonzalez. Rose's first successful title defense was in a Triple Threat match against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez.

The Toxic Attraction leader followed up with another big title defense against Kay Lee Ray. On an episode of WWE NXT, Rose beat KLR to retain her title, then shifted her focus towards Stand & Deliver.

As it stands, Rose is the only member of Toxic Attraction who is in possession of a championship belt. During the pre-show of NXT Stand & Deliver, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne lost the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

