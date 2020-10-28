Mandy Rose reveals what she does before every WWE match

Mandy Rose revealed on the latest episode of Table Talk w/D-Von that she does 20 push-ups immediately before every WWE match.

Dana Brooke’s new tag team partner explained that she tries to stay in character almost all of the time, especially at work. Part of that process involves her sticking to the same routine every time she waits to go through the curtain.

“Before my match, I have this weird thing where I have to do 20 push-ups, and sometimes, I do a little more if I have extra time. But it has to be 20, and just the normal [stuff], like stretching and kind of just getting in the moment, because once you come out those curtains, that's it. You're live. So, I would say I'm just really focusing on being in the moment.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mandy Rose’s current WWE storyline

Following her victory over Sonya Deville at SummerSlam, Mandy Rose moved to RAW and formed a new tag team with Dana Brooke.

The Golden Goddess is no longer on the same brand as her storyline boyfriend, Otis, but she still appears regularly on WWE television.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose's record so far

Advertisement

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are unbeaten in two-on-two tag team matches since they became allies.

The new tag team partners defeated Lana and Natalya on the September 28 and October 12 episodes of RAW. They also joined forces with Asuka to defeat the same team, plus Zelina Vega, on October 6.

Their only defeat so far came when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won a Fatal Four-Way match on the October 19 episode of RAW.

Moving forward, Mandy Rose will be part of Team RAW in the traditional five-on-five women’s match at Survivor Series on November 22.

Team RAW will also consist of Baszler, Brooke, Jax, and Lana. SmackDown’s team has not yet been revealed.