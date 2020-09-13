Mandy Rose reveals the future of her relationship with Otis

WWE has officially announced that Mandy Rose has been traded to Monday Night RAW. It was The Miz who broke out this news during his appearance on Talking Smack and soon WWE confirmed the same.

Ever since the news broke out, the biggest question among the WWE Universe has been whether Mandy Rose moving to RAW would lead to the end of her romantic storyline with Otis. Mandy Rose has now sent out the following message on her Twitter, where she lashed out on The Miz before revealing the future of her relationship with Otis.

"If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things on Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split Otis and I up, thing again Miz."

"There are 7 days in a week and me and MR. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever."

The love angle between Mandy Rose and Otis

One of the biggest storylines of this year has been the love angle between Mandy Rose and Otis. WWE Universe has been behind Otis since the beginning of the storyline, rooting for him to win Mandy's heart. It was finally at WrestleMania 36 when they started a proper on-screen relationship.

Since then, Mandy Rose and Otis have been involved in various segments, feuding against the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation.