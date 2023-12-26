Mandy Rose's real-life partner Tino Sabatelli heaps praise on her following Christmas

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose's real-life partner, Tino Sabatelli, recently heaped praise on the former on social media.

Rose was released from her contract back in December 2022. Prior to her departure, the 33-year-old lost the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT. The following day, it was reported that Mandy was released from WWE due to her posting explicit images on a paywall site.

Taking to social media, Rose's real-life partner, Sabatelli shared a glimpse of their home as he mentioned how the former cleaned up the space following Christmas. Tino Sabatelli wrote:

"@mandysacs babe u did a great job with this room," wrote Tino Sabatelli.

Check out Mandy Rose's repost of Tino Sabatelli's Instagram story below:

Mandy Rose shared her honest opinion on The Bella Twins

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently shared her honest opinion on The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella).

While speaking in an interview on the Power Alphas podcast, Rose mentioned that she previously didn't like The Bella Twins much. However, they were popular among the other superstars of the industry.

She further clarified how well she gets along with them now after working with them for years.

"I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them, I felt like everyone was kind of always trying to please the Bellas. The girls and I were trying to please them too, but I don't think they liked me too much in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them."

It would be exciting to see if Rose decides to return to the company in the near future or not.

