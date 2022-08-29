Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemate shows-off impressive physique

Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemate Jacy Jayne showed off her impressive physique.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were recently a part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament up until Dolin's recent injury. The duo were forced to withdraw from the tournament after WWE officially confirmed the same via their Twitter handle.

It was then announced that a "last-chance" Fatal Four-Way tag team match will be held to determine the duo that will replace Dolin and Jayne.

Despite Toxic Attraction's recent withdrawal, Jayne is keeping herself busy outside of the squared circle. Taking to Twitter, she showed off her ripped physique and also sent a message.

"Right back to it. If you ain’t working then you’re just wasting time," wrote Jayne.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

Jacy Jayne @jacyjaynewwe 🏽 Right back to it. If you ain’t working then you’re just wasting time Right back to it. If you ain’t working then you’re just wasting time✌🏽 https://t.co/BuSfX3izb6

The WWE Universe heaped praise on Mandy Rose's stablemate Jacy Jayne after her tweet

The WWE Universe went berserk as Mandy Rose's stablemate Jacy Jayne uploaded an appealing picture of herself.

The majority of the fans were full of praise and appreciation for Jayne's excellent physique. Here are some of the fan tweets below:

Previously, Rose herself reacted to Dolin and Jayne's withdrawal from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Dolin and Jayce qualified for the next round by defeating Sonya Deville and Natalya on SmackDown.

Following their withdrawal, the "last-chance" Fatal Four-Way tag team match took place on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which included Dana Brook & Tamina, Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H., Natalya & Sonya Deville, and Shotzi & Xia Li.

Taking to Twitter, Rose reacted to Dolin's and Jayne's withdrawal with a sad emoji.

Check out Mandy Rose's reaction below:

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose twitter.com/WWE/status/156… WWE @WWE



A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe , Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. https://t.co/HaQFBuSnXn 😔 twitter.com/WWE/status/156…

The "last-chance" Fatal Four-Way tag team match was won by Deville and Nattie, who later faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same night but were defeated by them.

Which duo do you think will become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sounds off in the comment section below.

